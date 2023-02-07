Sterling Gains 0.24% to $1.2047 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2047 dollars per British pound (0.8301 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.24% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 19.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.52% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 12.72% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.42% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

