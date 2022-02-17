Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.24% to $1.3615 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3615 dollars per British pound (0.7345 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.24% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.64% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Off 8.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 4.21% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.10% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 2.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.64% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.37% 0.5274 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.26% 1.3619 Delayed Quote.0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.30% 0.578105 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7869 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.33% 0.83457 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.1367 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.36% 0.009784 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.013322 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.66928 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.28% 0.734214 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pU.S. FTC eyes rule to claw back money from companies that lie about gig worker earnings
RE
05:55pMester says Fed committed to controlling inflation
RE
05:55pMester says inflation being well above target is a pre-eminent r…
RE
05:55pAnalysis-Pandemic fatigue a challenge for Canada's Trudeau amid protests
RE
05:55pEnergy Fund Files for Bankruptcy with $26 Million in FERC Claims
DJ
05:53pMester says another potential benefit for a cbdc is helping u.s.…
RE
05:50pMester says one of the more salient use cases for a cbdc is cros…
RE
05:49pMester says a central bank digital currency could affect demand…
RE
05:46pDeere & Co's profit expected to slide despite slightly higher revenue
RE
05:46pMester says fed has to be credible that it's going to hit 2% inf…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
2Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Avis, Pfizer, Roblox, 3M...
3Gold jumps, stocks slide on Ukraine tensions mount
4Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
5Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..

HOT NEWS