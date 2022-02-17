Sterling Gains 0.24% to $1.3615 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3615 dollars per British pound (0.7345 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.24% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.64% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Off 8.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 4.21% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.10% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 2.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.64% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

