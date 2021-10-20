Sterling Gains 0.24% to $1.3825 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3825 dollars per British pound (0.7233 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.24% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.71% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 7.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Off 2.73% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.01% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 5.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.61% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.17% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

