Sterling Gains 0.25% to $1.3562 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3562 dollars per British pound (0.7374 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.15% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.20% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 8.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Off 4.58% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.70% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 2.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.85% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.25% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

02-11-22 1735ET