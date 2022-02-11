Log in
Sterling Gains 0.25% to $1.3562 -- Data Talk

02/11/2022 | 05:36pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3562 dollars per British pound (0.7374 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound gained 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.15% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.20% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 8.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Off 4.58% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.70% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 2.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.85% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.25% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.51% 0.5257 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.356 Delayed Quote.0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.12% 0.578901 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7845 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.62% 0.83692 Delayed Quote.0.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.53% 1.1349 Delayed Quote.0.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.30% 0.009763 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.013277 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.6647 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.07% 0.737463 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
