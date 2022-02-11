Sterling Gains 0.25% to $1.3562 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3562 dollars per British pound (0.7374 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound gained 0.25% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 1.15% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
--Up six of the past eight weeks
--Today the British pound gained 0.02% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.20% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
--Up nine of the past 11 sessions
--Off 8.82% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
--Off 4.58% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.70% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 2.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.85% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.25% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-11-22 1735ET