Sterling Gains 0.25% to $1.3763 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3763 dollars per British pound (0.7266 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.25% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.00% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Off 7.47% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
--Off 3.17% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 8.15% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020
--Rose 4.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.99% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.72% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
