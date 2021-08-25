Sterling Gains 0.25% to $1.3763 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3763 dollars per British pound (0.7266 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.00% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Off 7.47% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 3.17% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.15% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020

--Rose 4.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.99% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.72% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-21 1735ET