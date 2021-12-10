Sterling Gains 0.26% to $1.3271 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3271 dollars per British pound (0.7535 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound gained 0.26% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Snaps a two week losing streak
--Today the British pound gained 0.39% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.50% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021
--Off 10.78% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.50% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Rose 0.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.23% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.88% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
