Sterling Gains 0.26% to $1.3271 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3271 dollars per British pound (0.7535 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 10.78% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.50% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Rose 0.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.88% vs the dollar

