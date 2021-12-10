Log in
Sterling Gains 0.26% to $1.3271 -- Data Talk

12/10/2021 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3271 dollars per British pound (0.7535 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 10.78% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Off 6.63% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.50% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Rose 0.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.88% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.07% 0.5399 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.3269 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.48% 0.592343 Delayed Quote.4.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.7855 Delayed Quote.0.65%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.19% 0.85237 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.1311 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.57% 0.009956 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.013211 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.07% 0.6797 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.35% 0.753636 Delayed Quote.3.53%
