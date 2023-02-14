Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.27% to $1.2174 -- Data Talk

02/14/2023 | 05:37pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2174 dollars per British pound (0.8214 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 18.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 10.58% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 13.90% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.63% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.08% 0.57316 Delayed Quote.1.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.21749 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.02% 0.615646 Delayed Quote.1.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.74943 Delayed Quote.1.37%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.88227 Delayed Quote.0.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.07423 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.04% 0.009908 Delayed Quote.0.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.39% 0.012064 Delayed Quote.0.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.63319 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.02% 0.821342 Delayed Quote.0.36%
