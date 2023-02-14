Sterling Gains 0.27% to $1.2174 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2174 dollars per British pound (0.8214 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.95% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 18.15% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 10.58% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 13.90% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.63% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1736ET