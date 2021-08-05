Sterling Gains 0.27% to $1.3928 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3928 dollars per British pound (0.7180 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.27% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 6.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Off 2.01% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 9.45% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020
--Rose 5.97% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.92% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
