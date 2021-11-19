Sterling Gains 0.28% to $1.3447 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3447 dollars per British pound (0.7437 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 9.59% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.39% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.66% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Rose 1.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.78% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1739ET