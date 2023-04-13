British pound/dollar: 1.2524 dollars per British pound (0.7985 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.13% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Off 15.80% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 4.24% from its 52-week high of 1.3078 hit Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up 17.18% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.54% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.52% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

