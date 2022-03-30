Log in
Sterling Gains 0.31% to $1.3135 -- Data Talk

03/30/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3135 dollars per British pound (0.7613 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Off 11.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.58% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.03% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 4.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.09% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.91% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.42% 0.57131 Delayed Quote.6.73%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.31381 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.19% 0.609849 Delayed Quote.4.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.8007 Delayed Quote.0.95%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.26% 0.84925 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.61% 1.1158 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.53% 0.010043 Delayed Quote.1.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.013186 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.46% 0.69746 Delayed Quote.1.00%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.32% 0.761151 Delayed Quote.3.28%
