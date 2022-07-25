Log in
Sterling Gains 0.32% to $1.2045 -- Data Talk

07/25/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2045 dollars per British pound (0.8302 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.32% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.56% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, July 20, 2022

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Off 19.02% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 13.72% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.86% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.09% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.96% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.20% 0.57696 Delayed Quote.7.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.53% 1.20485 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.07% 0.645945 Delayed Quote.10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.61% 0.77817 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.33% 0.8481 Delayed Quote.1.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.0219 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.18% 0.01042 Delayed Quote.5.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012548 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.44% 0.62591 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.52% 0.83002 Delayed Quote.12.72%
