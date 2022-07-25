Sterling Gains 0.32% to $1.2045 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2045 dollars per British pound (0.8302 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.32% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, July 19, 2022
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.56% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Wednesday, July 20, 2022
--Up six of the past seven sessions
--Off 19.02% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 4, 2022
--Off 13.72% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 1.86% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 12.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.09% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.96% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-25-22 1737ET