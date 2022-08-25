Log in
Sterling Gains 0.34% to $1.1835 -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1835 dollars per British pound (0.8450 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 20.43% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 14.60% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.57% from its 52-week low of 1.1768 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 13.61% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.51% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.55% 0.58867 Delayed Quote.9.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.38% 1.18342 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.03% 0.653702 Delayed Quote.11.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.7729 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.31% 0.84274 Delayed Quote.0.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 0.99753 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.43% 0.010582 Delayed Quote.6.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012521 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.72% 0.62231 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.35% 0.845009 Delayed Quote.14.37%
