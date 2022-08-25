Sterling Gains 0.34% to $1.1835 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1835 dollars per British pound (0.8450 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 20.43% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 14.60% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.57% from its 52-week low of 1.1768 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 13.61% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.51% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

