British pound/dollar: 1.2426 dollars per British pound (0.8048 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Off 16.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.27% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Up 16.26% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.75% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.71% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

04-11-23 1736ET