Sterling Gains 0.34% to $1.2576 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2576 dollars per British pound (0.7952 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 15.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.52% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.07% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 10.92% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

05-25-22 1738ET