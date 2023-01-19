Sterling Gains 0.35% to $1.2391 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2391 dollars per British pound (0.8070 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.60% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 16.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 8.99% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 15.93% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.42% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.42% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-19-23 1736ET