Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Gains 0.35% to $1.2391 -- Data Talk

01/19/2023 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2391 dollars per British pound (0.8070 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.60% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 16.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 8.99% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 15.93% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.42% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.42% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.79% 0.55747 Delayed Quote.1.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.2394 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.13% 0.599384 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.7423 Delayed Quote.1.17%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.874 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.34% 1.08346 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.28% 0.009933 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012306 Delayed Quote.1.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.77% 0.63944 Delayed Quote.1.29%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.37% 0.806907 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pNo sign of British actor Julian Sands after 6 days missing in California mountains
RE
05:41pU.S., Cuban officials wrap up law-enforcement talks in Havana
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.14% to 95.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.33% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.35% to $1.2391 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.38% to 128.43 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pStocks fall, yields up; economic slowdown worries mount
RE
05:35pHawaiian Airlines pilots reach a deal on new contract -union
RE
05:34p'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads BAFTA nominations
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.21% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: MasterCard, Visa, McDonald's, Rightmove...
2Vietnam EV maker VinFast plans promotions in response to Tesla price cu..
3INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financ..
4Procter & Gamble 2Q Sales, Earnings Match Street Views
5Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry invest..

HOT NEWS