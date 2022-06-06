Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Sterling Gains 0.35% to $1.2533 -- Data Talk

06/06/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2533 dollars per British pound (0.7979 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 15.74% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.60% from its 52-week high of 1.4177 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.72% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.60% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.36% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1737ET

