Sterling Gains 0.35% to $1.2533 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2533 dollars per British pound (0.7979 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 15.74% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.60% from its 52-week high of 1.4177 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.72% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.60% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-06-22 1737ET