Sterling Gains 0.35% to $1.3529 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3529 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.35% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Off 9.04% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
--Off 4.81% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 0.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.01% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-04-22 1734ET