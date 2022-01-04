Sterling Gains 0.35% to $1.3529 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3529 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 9.04% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 4.81% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.01% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

