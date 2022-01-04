Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.35% to $1.3529 -- Data Talk

01/04/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3529 dollars per British pound (0.7392 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 9.04% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 4.81% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.45% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.01% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.21% 0.53476 Delayed Quote.0.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.35269 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.09% 0.582228 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.78659 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.48% 0.8343 Delayed Quote.0.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.1286 Delayed Quote.0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.63% 0.009917 Delayed Quote.0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.013422 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.68009 Delayed Quote.0.04%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.31% 0.73947 Delayed Quote.0.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pBritain will consider measures to abate energy bills, UK's Johnson says
RE
05:50pKazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province
RE
05:49pExplainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:48pU.S. reports nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
RE
05:46pCOVID-19 testing rules in UK to be relaxed to reduce staff shortages -The Telegraph
RE
05:40pIMF delays release of new forecast to Jan 25 to factor in COVID-19 developments
RE
05:39pNevada to join $26 bln opioid settlement with J&J, drug distributors
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 90.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.09% to $1.1289 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4Wall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
5Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

HOT NEWS