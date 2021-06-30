Sterling Gains 0.35% to $1.3831 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3831 dollars per British pound (0.7230 British pound per dollar)

--This quarter the British pound gained 0.35% vs. dollar

--Up for four straight quarters

--Up 11.52% over the last four quarters

--Largest four quarter percentage gain since Friday, March 30, 2018

--Longest winning streak since the 1st Qtr 2018 when the market rose for five straight quarters

--This month the British pound lost 2.69% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--Today the British pound lost 0.05% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.38% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 7.01% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 10.92% from its 52-week low of 1.2469 hit Thursday, July 2, 2020

--Rose 10.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

