Sterling Gains 0.36% to $1.1996 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1996 dollars per British pound (0.8336 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.36% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.45% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 19.35% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 14.07% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.45% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.49% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.32% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

07-19-22 1733ET