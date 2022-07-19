Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.36% to $1.1996 -- Data Talk

07/19/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1996 dollars per British pound (0.8336 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.36% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.45% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 19.35% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 14.07% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.45% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.49% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.32% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.86% 0.57444 Delayed Quote.6.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.45% 1.2003 Delayed Quote.-12.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.39% 0.647316 Delayed Quote.10.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.88% 0.77667 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.34% 0.85214 Delayed Quote.1.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.82% 1.02299 Delayed Quote.-11.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.26% 0.010435 Delayed Quote.6.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.012522 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.18% 0.62236 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.46% 0.833153 Delayed Quote.13.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pBill to protect gay marriage rights gets enough votes to pass U.S. House
RE
05:54pGreek wildfire rages near Athens; homes, hospital evacuated
RE
05:52pIcao condemns belarus government for "committing an act of unlaw…
RE
05:52pU.n. aviation agency icao says senior officials in belarus gover…
RE
05:45pBritain's Abrdn to offload private equity arm - Sky News
RE
05:34pRomanian man extradited to U.S. on hacking charges over virus that hit NASA
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 98.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.83% to $1.0229 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.36% to $1.1996 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.05% to 138.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen says U.S. will impose harsh consequences on countries abusing gl..
2BMW : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
3Analyst recommendations: Exxon Mobil, Sherwin-Williams, UnitedHealth, U..
4U.S. housing starts drop to lowest in nine months in June
5Sweden's Atlas Copco profit beats forecast on robust demand

HOT NEWS