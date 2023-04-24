British pound/dollar: 1.2485 dollars per British pound (0.8010 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.36% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 18, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 16.06% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Off 2.01% from its 52-week high of 1.2741 hit Monday, April 25, 2022

--Up 16.81% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 2.01% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.20% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1736ET