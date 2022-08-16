Sterling Gains 0.37% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2098 dollars per British pound (0.8266 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.37% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 18.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.70% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 2.31% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.95% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.67% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.57% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

