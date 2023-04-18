British pound/dollar: 1.2424 dollars per British pound (0.8049 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 16.47% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 4.92% from its 52-week high of 1.3067 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 16.24% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 4.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.73% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.69% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1739ET