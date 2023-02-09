Sterling Gains 0.40% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2121 dollars per British pound (0.8250 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.86% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Off 18.51% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 10.97% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 13.41% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.61% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.19% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

