Sterling Gains 0.40% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 05:38pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2121 dollars per British pound (0.8250 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.86% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Off 18.51% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 10.97% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 13.41% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.61% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.59% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.19% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.55% 0.5705 Delayed Quote.2.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.21183 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.43% 0.613632 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.74295 Delayed Quote.1.17%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.25% 0.88554 Delayed Quote.0.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.07376 Delayed Quote.0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.13% 0.010017 Delayed Quote.0.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.6321 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.40% 0.824946 Delayed Quote.0.35%
