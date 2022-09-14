Sterling Gains 0.41% to $1.1541 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1541 dollars per British pound (0.8665 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 22.41% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.62% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.41% from its 52-week low of 1.1494 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down 16.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.69% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1735ET