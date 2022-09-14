Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Gains 0.41% to $1.1541 -- Data Talk

09/14/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1541 dollars per British pound (0.8665 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 22.41% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.62% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up 0.41% from its 52-week low of 1.1494 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down 16.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.69% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.17% 0.58484 Delayed Quote.9.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.15411 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.30% 0.658285 Delayed Quote.12.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.7592 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.31% 0.8647 Delayed Quote.3.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 0.998 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.27% 0.010907 Delayed Quote.8.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.17% 0.012587 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.6009 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.31% 0.866469 Delayed Quote.15.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pWest Africa Central Bank raises main lending rate to 2.5% -statement
RE
05:37pBob Chapek Says Confident That Best Place For ESPN Is In The Walt Disney Company - GS Tech Conference
RE
05:37pWalt disney co ceo calls disney a "lifestyle brand" at gs tech c…
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 101.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.14% to $0.9981 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pR&B singer R. Kelly found guilty on multiple counts in sexual abuse trial, local media reports
RE
05:36pWalt disney co ceo says international parks are starting to boun…
RE
05:36pSterling Gains 0.41% to $1.1541 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.97% to 143.16 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pWalt disney co ceo says not seeing indication that recession, ma…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
2German state plans millions in support for Thyssenkrupp low-carbon stee..
3Wait! Not so fast...
4ITM Power : Final Results
5Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges

HOT NEWS