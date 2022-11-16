Sterling Gains 0.41% to $1.1915 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1915 dollars per British pound (0.8393 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.32% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 19.89% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 13.05% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 11.48% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.68% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.93% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 11.92% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

