Sterling Gains 0.41% to $1.2273 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2273 dollars per British pound (0.8148 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 17.49% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.09% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 2.28% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 11.60% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.62% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1740ET