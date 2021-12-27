Log in
Sterling Gains 0.41% to $1.3442 -- Data Talk

12/27/2021 | 05:40pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3442 dollars per British pound (0.7439 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 9.63% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 5.42% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.79% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.06% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.63% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.19% 0.53826 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.29% 1.34411 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.08% 0.581747 Delayed Quote.1.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.78173 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.24% 0.84278 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.1329 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.35% 0.009927 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.01334 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.68154 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.29% 0.743981 Delayed Quote.2.16%
