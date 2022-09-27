Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.43% to $1.0734 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.0734 dollars per British pound (0.9316 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 27.83% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 22.36% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 0.43% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 20.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 7.63% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 20.65% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.17% 0.59952 Delayed Quote.12.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.0725 Delayed Quote.-20.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.29% 0.679352 Delayed Quote.16.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.72843 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.89398 Delayed Quote.6.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.27% 0.95914 Delayed Quote.-15.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.59% 0.011407 Delayed Quote.14.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012239 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.56361 Delayed Quote.-16.03%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.39% 0.932488 Delayed Quote.25.34%
