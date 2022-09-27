Sterling Gains 0.43% to $1.0734 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.0734 dollars per British pound (0.9316 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 27.83% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 22.36% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 0.43% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 20.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 7.63% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 20.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

