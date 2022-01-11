Log in
Sterling Gains 0.43% to $1.3634 -- Data Talk

01/11/2022 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3634 dollars per British pound (0.7335 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 8.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Off 4.07% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.25% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

--Down 0.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.78% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.78% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.03% 0.52876 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.41% 1.3635 Delayed Quote.0.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.34% 0.583434 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.76% 0.795 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.83373 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.1369 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.12% 0.009943 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.33% 0.013554 Delayed Quote.0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.32% 0.6787 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.41% 0.733407 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
