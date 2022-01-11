Sterling Gains 0.43% to $1.3634 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3634 dollars per British pound (0.7335 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.43% vs. the dollar
--Up seven of the past 10 sessions
--Off 8.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
--Off 4.07% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 3.25% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021
--Down 0.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.78% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.78% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
