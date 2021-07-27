Log in
Sterling Gains 0.43% to $1.3876 -- Data Talk

07/27/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3876 dollars per British pound (0.7207 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.43% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.93% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 6.71% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 12, 2021

--Off 2.37% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 9.04% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 7.32% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.33% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.54% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-21 1733ET

