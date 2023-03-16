British pound/dollar: 1.2110 dollars per British pound (0.8258 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.44% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Off 18.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 8.69% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Up 13.30% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 7.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.72% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.10% vs the dollar
