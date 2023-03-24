British pound/dollar: 1.2232 dollars per British pound (0.8175 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.65% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 17.76% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.20% from its 52-week high of 1.3181 hit Friday, March 25, 2022

--Up 14.45% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept 26, 2022

--Down 7.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.74% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.11% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

