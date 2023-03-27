British pound/dollar: 1.2286 dollars per British pound (0.8139 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 17.40% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.52% from its 52-week high of 1.3143 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Up 14.95% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 6.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1736ET