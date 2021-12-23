Sterling Gains 0.44% to $1.3411 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3411 dollars per British pound (0.7457 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.44% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.54% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up eight of the past 11 sessions
--Off 9.84% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Off 5.64% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 1.56% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 1.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.83% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.86% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-23-21 1732ET