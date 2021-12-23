Sterling Gains 0.44% to $1.3411 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3411 dollars per British pound (0.7457 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.54% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 9.84% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 5.64% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.56% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.86% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

