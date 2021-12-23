Log in
Sterling Gains 0.44% to $1.3411 -- Data Talk

12/23/2021 | 05:33pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3411 dollars per British pound (0.7457 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.54% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Off 9.84% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 5.64% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.56% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 1.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.83% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.86% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.11% 0.53944 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.34023 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.14% 0.582069 Delayed Quote.1.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.77951 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.43% 0.84477 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.13235 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.08% 0.009928 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.51% 0.013317 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.68208 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.38% 0.746129 Delayed Quote.3.06%
