Sterling Gains 0.44% to $1.3491 -- Data Talk

12/29/2021 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3491 dollars per British pound (0.7412 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 9.30% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 5.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.17% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.43% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.12% 0.53759 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.42% 1.34902 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.19% 0.579747 Delayed Quote.1.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.78187 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.09% 0.84134 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.34% 1.135 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.23% 0.009943 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.17% 0.013409 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.47% 0.6833 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.42% 0.741279 Delayed Quote.1.74%
