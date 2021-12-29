Sterling Gains 0.44% to $1.3491 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3491 dollars per British pound (0.7412 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.44% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
--Up five of the past seven sessions
--Off 9.30% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021
--Off 5.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 2.17% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Down 0.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.43% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.27% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-29-21 1733ET