Sterling Gains 0.44% to $1.3491 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3491 dollars per British pound (0.7412 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 9.30% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 5.08% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.17% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.43% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

12-29-21 1733ET