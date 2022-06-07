Sterling Gains 0.45% to $1.2589 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2589 dollars per British pound (0.7943 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.80% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 15.36% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Off 11.19% from its 52-week high of 1.4176 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up 3.18% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 6.94% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1745ET