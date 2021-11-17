Log in
Sterling Gains 0.45% to $1.3490 -- Data Talk

11/17/2021 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3490 dollars per British pound (0.7413 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.91% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Off 9.30% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 5.09% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.99% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Rose 1.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.46% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-21 1733ET

