Sterling Gains 0.46% to $1.2321 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2321 dollars per British pound (0.8116 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.98% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 17.16% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Off 13.31% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.98% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.03% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.92% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

05-16-22 1736ET