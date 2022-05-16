Sterling Gains 0.46% to $1.2321 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2321 dollars per British pound (0.8116 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.46% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.98% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Off 17.16% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 9, 2022
--Off 13.31% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.98% from its 52-week low of 1.2201 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.03% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.92% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
