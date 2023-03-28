British pound/dollar: 1.2342 dollars per British pound (0.8102 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.90% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, March 20, 2023

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 17.02% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 6.09% from its 52-week high of 1.3143 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Up 15.48% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 5.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.65% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.02% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1737ET