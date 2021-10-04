Sterling Gains 0.46% to $1.3608 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3608 dollars per British pound (0.7349 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.34% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Off 8.51% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 4.26% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 5.70% from its 52-week low of 1.2874 hit Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

--Rose 4.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.42% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-04-21 1734ET