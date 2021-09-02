Sterling Gains 0.46% to $1.3834 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3834 dollars per British pound (0.7229 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Off 6.99% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 2.67% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.71% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 4.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.24% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

