British pound/dollar: 1.2485 dollars per British pound (0.8010 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound gained 0.47% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.82% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Off 16.06% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 1.3117 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Up 16.81% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 4.82% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.22% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is up 3.20% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-12-23 1738ET