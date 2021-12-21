Log in
Sterling Gains 0.47% to $1.3269 -- Data Talk

12/21/2021 | 05:43pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3269 dollars per British pound (0.7536 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 10.79% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.64% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.48% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.90% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.14% 0.5388 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.43% 1.3267 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.26% 0.583693 Delayed Quote.1.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.77411 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.38% 0.8502 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.12832 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.18% 0.009968 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.013219 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.85% 0.67697 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.44% 0.75375 Delayed Quote.3.38%
