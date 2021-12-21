Sterling Gains 0.47% to $1.3269 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3269 dollars per British pound (0.7536 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up six of the past nine sessions

--Off 10.79% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 6.64% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.48% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Down 0.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.90% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

