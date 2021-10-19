Sterling Gains 0.47% to $1.3792 -- Data Talk

(Editor's Note: Data as of 4:30 p.m. ET)

British pound/dollar: 1.3792 dollars per British pound (0.7251 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 7.27% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Off 2.96% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 6.76% from its 52-week low of 1.2919 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 6.51% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.36% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.93% vs the dollar



Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

