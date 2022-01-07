Sterling Gains 0.48% to $1.3593 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3593 dollars per British pound (0.7357 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound gained 0.48% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight weeks

--Up 2.70% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 8.61% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Off 4.36% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 2.94% from its 52-week low of 1.3205 hit Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Rose 0.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 0.48% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1733ET