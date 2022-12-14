Advanced search
News
Sterling Gains 0.49% to $1.2425 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2425 dollars per British pound (0.8048 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.49% vs. the dollar

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 2.43% over the last six sessions

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 16.47% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 9.33% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 16.25% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 6.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.15% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.42% 0.55122 Delayed Quote.2.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.56% 1.24236 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.46% 0.594368 Delayed Quote.2.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.73756 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.05% 0.8594 Delayed Quote.2.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.53% 1.0681 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.64% 0.009754 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.01212 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.64512 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.55% 0.804959 Delayed Quote.10.27%
