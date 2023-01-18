Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Sterling Gains 0.50% to $1.2348 -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.2348 dollars per British pound (0.8098 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.50% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 16.98% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 9.31% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 15.53% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 2.07% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -1.15% 0.56207 Delayed Quote.1.35%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.50% 1.2345 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.27% 0.600312 Delayed Quote.0.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.77% 0.74089 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.45% 0.87433 Delayed Quote.0.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.07949 Delayed Quote.1.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.27% 0.009961 Delayed Quote.0.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.25% 0.012298 Delayed Quote.1.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.64436 Delayed Quote.0.65%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.51% 0.810084 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
Latest news "Economy"
10:58pTSX's winning streak ends as U.S. data rattles investors
RE
10:56pFrench nuclear, hydropower availability down 12% as strike gets under way
RE
10:55pForeign holdings of Treasuries rise in November led by Japan -data
RE
10:54pU.S. soy, corn retreat from multi-month highs on profit-taking, weather
RE
10:47pFed's Logan: Once rate hikes stopped, risks will still be 'two-sided'
RE
10:46pPentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks
RE
10:44pZambia received 'debt-for-nature' proposal from WWF for restructuring
RE
10:43pU.S. Is Finalizing A Massive Package Of Military Aid For Ukraine That U.S. Officials Say Is Likely To Total As Much As $2.6 Bln- AP
RE
10:43pU.s. is finalizing a massive package of military aid for ukraine…
RE
10:42pTreasury yields fall after U.S. data, stocks decline
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
2Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
3NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5U.S. retail sales drop more than expected in December

HOT NEWS