Sterling Gains 0.50% to $1.3817 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3817 dollars per British pound (0.7237 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.50% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 7.11% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 2.79% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 8.57% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 7.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.10% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.11% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-21 1736ET