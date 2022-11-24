Advanced search
Sterling Gains 0.51% to $1.2117 -- Data Talk

11/24/2022 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2117 dollars per British pound (0.8253 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound gained 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 15 sessions

--Off 18.54% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Off 11.58% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.37% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.70% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.43% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.05% 0.55761 Delayed Quote.4.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.33% 1.2114 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.26% 0.619398 Delayed Quote.7.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7493 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.42% 0.85891 Delayed Quote.3.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.04075 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.53% 0.01012 Delayed Quote.3.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012253 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.62572 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.32% 0.825546 Delayed Quote.13.77%
