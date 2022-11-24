Sterling Gains 0.51% to $1.2117 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2117 dollars per British pound (0.8253 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound gained 0.51% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 2.48% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 15 sessions

--Off 18.54% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Off 11.58% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.37% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.05% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.70% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.43% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1734ET